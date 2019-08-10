Speed boat racers prepare for 7th Annual Thunder on Wolf Creek

GROVE, Okla. – Speed boat racers from across the country are at Grand Lake preparing for the 7th Annual Thunder on Wolf Creek.

Friday, racers hit the water for boat testing. Throughout the weekend competitors will be vying for highpoints to be recognized during a special ceremony at the end of the year. They gain points competing in races throughout the Midwest. The race will consist of contestants racing hydroplane and runabout boats in 11 different classes on an oval course. They can reach speeds as high as 100 miles per hour.

“Because our course is so close. A spectator can stand on the banks and see the entire course and it really makes it exciting because the boats are really not far away. We can race as many as 12 boats in a race and when you got 10 or 12 boats out there it gets pretty crowded.” Rick Miller, Co-Race Director Thunder On Wolf Creek

Thunder on Wolf Creek will last the entire weekend beginning at noon to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free.