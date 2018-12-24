Special Surprise from Santa at The Lord’s Diner

Tonight guests at a local kitchen receive a hot meal and a little surprise this evening.

An anonymous donor asked Santa Claus to help hand out twenty dollar bills in envelopes to every guest that came to eat at The Lord’s diner in Pittsburg. The donor is happy with the work the kitchen has done and was hoping to give a gift that went straight to those that came out to eat this evening. Most of the guests and volunteers weren’t expecting a gift from saint nick and are appreciative of the kind gesture.

“I’m gonna pay it forward.” says guest William Arnold

“It just warms your heart. I mean in this place every night it’s kind of magical in it’s own way, but tonight it’s going to be a step above that. So we’re just excited.” says Volunteer Coordinator Lisa Russell

Those that came through tonight could also grab a bag of donated hygiene products and pairs of socks.