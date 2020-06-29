Special program has a fundraiser for sending kids to camp

JOPLIN, Mo. — A special program is celebrating 11 years today helping children of fallen, disabled or wounded soldiers go to summer camp.

The 11th Annual Crusin’ for Camp Corral was held in the Golden Corral parking lot in Joplin.

Nearly 100 new and older model vehicles filled the lot, all to help raise money to send kids to camp.

In years past, Cruisin’ for Camp Corral has helped send eight area children to summer camp free of charge.

Organizers of the fundraiser say this would not be possible without the help of participants. Max Hill, Cruisin’ for Camp Corral, says, “The community support for these kids is phenomenal and we just can’t thank them enough for showing us all the support and the love they have here.”

Auctions, raffles and activities at the cruise will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the cause.

Hill anticipates about 3,000 people made it out for the event today.