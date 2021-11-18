Special Olympics Kansas presents award to two men for fundraising efforts

FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Two southeast Kansas men have been honored by “Special Olympics Kansas.”

Ben Cole and Steve Anthony are the recipients of the “Kansas Champions Award.” Cole is the undersheriff for the Bourbon County Sheriffs Office — Anthony is the clubhouse manager at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Fort Scott.

The award honors people across the state, associated with the “Law Enforcement Torch Run.” The two men received the honor for their countless hours of work in an annual golf tournament that raises money for the Special Olympics.

“If it wasn’t for the citizens of Bourbon county, our volunteers and our friends that help us put this on, there would be no way that we would be able to collect that award. And so it was a huge honor for us to be able to receive that,” said Ben Cole — Bourbon County Undersheriff.

“To be able to raise money for the kids for Special Olympics, we’ve done it for four years now and looking forward to many more years,” said Steve Anthony — Woodland Hills Golf Course Manager.

The two men have helped raise more than $70,000 for Special Olympics Kansas over the last four years.