Special Olympic Athletes compete at Carthage High School Tuesday

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Special Olympics took place Tuesday at Carthage High School where people all over Southwest Missouri came to participate in track and field events.

There were 10 teams and 126 participants at Tuesday’s Special Olympics — with events like the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, Long jump, and more. One of those participants was Lamar High School Student Landin Myers who participated in the 400 meter dash and softball throw.

Landin Myers – Junior, said, “Amazing. For me to do a sport that I can’t do a normal sport, this gives me a chance to do a sport.”

Kristin Whitton – Lamar High School Sped Teacher & Special Olympics Coach, said, “He deserves to be here because he shows up to every game I think that we have in Lamar. He supports all of our sports, and this is a great experience for him to represent Lamar. We’re really excited to give him the spotlight.”

While Kristin Whitton was thrilled to give Landin the fame. She adds that it’s exciting to be there for all participants.

“It feels great to represent them and to give them an opportunity to have the thrill of competition, the thrill of achievement, to give them an opportunity to have us cheering them on.”

With everyone cheering them on, Landin says that it shows he’s not the only one with tiger pride.

“Amazing. It shows that they have the same spirit that I do, because I cheer on other people and they got the same spirit that I do,” said Myers.

And with all the events and excitement going on, he has one goal in mind.

“Not falling, tripping, or falling off the track, that’s all I care about. If I can just make it across the finish line, that’s all I care about.”

And he did just that — Crossing the finish line in Olympic fashion.