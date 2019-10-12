Special MHA award goes to Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System is the 2019 Missouri Hospital Association’s Donate Life Award winner! Since 2000, the Missouri Hospital Association has worked with the state’s organ procurement organizations to assist Missouri hospitals in improving their organ and tissue donation practices and outcomes. The Donate Life Awards were created to recognize outstanding hospital accomplishments in organ and tissue donation. One hospital is awarded this honor from the Midwest Transplant Network’s service region in Missouri and one from Mid-America Transplant’s service region in Missouri.

Names from left to right are Cathy Lucchi, Jan Finn, Paula Baker (accepting the award) and Roxanna Estes.