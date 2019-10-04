Special forum plans to keep Miami community engaged in environmental efforts

The LEAD Agency plans to release their data on a remedial area in Miami.

A special forum will be heald breaking down the remedial investigation of Operable Unit 5. That unit focused on watersheds in Ottawa County like Tar Creek and Spring and Neosho Rivers.

The forum will also address the impact heavy metals has on plants and animals.

Enviornmentalists are hoping the Miami community can stay engaged.

“The EPA is going to spend a lot of money in this county making it better,” explained LEAD Agency director Rebecca Jim. “I think they will work better if they know what the citizens know. they need citiizen input they need to hear from us. We need to be part of that system and we have an opportunity to do that right now.”

The investigation is open to public comment. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 6:30 pm in Miami’s Civic Center.