Special day for George Washington Carver is not celebrated amidst government shutdown

DIAMOND, Mo. - Today is the anniversary of George Washington Carver's death, but the plans to celebrate are still on hold due to the government shutdown.

Two events scheduled today were canceled: The Annual Carver Scholarship Dinner and a cooking workshop in honor of Carver's life. George Washington Carver died on January 5, 1943, at the age of 78, after falling down stairs at his home.

It's been 2 weeks since the government shutdown started, and it continues to affect many federal employees, including park rangers. There is no indication of when this shutdown will end, or if Carver National Park will reschedule the events.