JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin cable company is making sure some area elementary students are well equipped this school year.

Sparklight has donated chromebooks to students at Eastmorland Elementary in Joplin.

The donation is part of an initiative by Sparklight to improve student access to technology in title one schools.

Over the past seven years, Sparklight has donated more than 1,500 chromebooks to title one schools in markets they serve.