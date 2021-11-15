Space telescope launching to discover more about the Big Bang, life beyond Earth than ever before

One of the most significant missions of our lifetime

The James Webb Space Telescope – Hubble’s successor – will be launching into space on December 18, 2021. NASA says the space telescope has “longer wavelength coverage and greatly improved sensitivity,” allowing it to look further back in time and discover more about the history of the universe and alien planet formation than ever before.

“We have a lot to learn about how galaxies got supermassive black holes in their centers, and we don’t really know whether the black holes caused the galaxies to form or vice versa,” said NASA. “We can’t see inside dust clouds with high resolution, where stars and planets are being born nearby, but Webb will be able to do just that.”

Some of its mission goals are to:

Search for the first galaxies formed after the Big Bang

Determine how galaxies evolved

Measure the properties of planetary systems and investigate the potential life in those systems

The James Webb Space Telescope at Northrop Grumman, courtesy of NASA

“The longer wavelengths enable Webb to look much closer to the beginning of time and to hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies,” said NASA.

Referred to as a “once-in-a-generation mission” by the European Space Agency (ESA), this launch will teach humankind more than has ever been known about what exists beyond Earth.

“As the next great space science observatory following Hubble, Webb is designed to resolve unanswered questions about the universe and see farther into our origins: from the formation of stars and planets to the birth of the first galaxies in the early universe,” said ESA.

The James Webb Space Telescope will be launched on an Ariane 5 rocket, which is part of the European contribution to the mission.

The Ariane 5 is “one of the world’s most reliable launch vehicles capable of delivering Webb to its destination in space,” according to NASA.

It will depart from the European Spaceport located near Kourou, French Guiana.

“It is beneficial for launch sites to be located near the equator – the spin of the Earth can help give an additional push,” said NASA.

Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope which orbits Earth, this telescope will orbit the sun, one million miles away, at what is called the second Lagrange point.

“What is special about this orbit is that it lets the telescope stay in line with the Earth as it moves around the Sun,” said NASA.

On October 12, 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope arrived at Pariacabo harbor in French Guiana to await the launch.

Check out the James Webb Space Telescope Youtube Channel to learn more about its development.

Photo gallery of the James Webb Space Telescope