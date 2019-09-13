Southwest Research Center to soon open new conference center

A new conference center will soon open just west of the administration building. The goal is provide extra space for outreach education for farmers, producers, students and other members of the community.

“Educating the public and teaching them the greatest agricultural practice is something we hold very closely to our mission and what we do to serve Missouri,” explained Christopher Daubert with the research center.

The University of Missouri founded the center sixty years ago when it purchased the nearly 900-acre site. The campus includes a barn, greenhouse, high tunnel, and an airport currently under lease to the City of Mount Vernon.