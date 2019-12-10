Southwest MO missing person case turns into homicide investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A missing person case in Lawrence County is now being investigated as possible homicide.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a missing person back on December 1st.

During the investigation, authorities got a tip on the location of possible human remains, which they believe are tied to the case.

With the help of the Greene and Newton County Sheriff’s Offices, detectives and a dive team, possible human remains were found.

The remains were sent off for identification.

Two people are in custody, but no formal charges have been filed.

The identity of the missing person is not yet being released as the investigation continues.