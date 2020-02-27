NEOSHO, Mo. — Southwest Missouri’s future engineers tested their skills at Crowder College Wednesday.

The campus hosted an Engineering Day competition.

High school students could try their luck at building a balsa wood bridge, mousetrap car, or a ping pong ball launcher.

Monett student Spencer Bryand sees it as a good way to prepare for the working world.

Spencer Bryand, Monett Student, said, “Hopefully I’m getting some experience with engineering because I’ve gone to a few different events but today is a more unique one that you can’t really experience anywhere else because it’s so hands on.”

The contest highlights Crowder’s science, technology, engineering and math – or STEM – courses.