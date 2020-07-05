Southwest Missouri Young Life hosts event to raise funds for summer camp

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local non-profit is working to send area children to summer camp all with the help of rubber ducks.

Southwest Missouri Young Life held their first annual Rubber Duck Derby at Center Creek Park in Carl Junction on Saturday.

Participants and sponsors purchased ducks to float down the creek and whoever’s duck was the fastest won.

Funds generated from this event will help send high schoolers to church camp later this month, an opportunity Young Life leaders wanted to ensure their students got to have.

Lane Freeborn, Southwest Missouri Young Life, says, “We’ve had so many of our students miss out on opportunities like graduation and prom and events that they can get to do every year. We really wanted to make sure that their camp experience would be a little bit of normalcy.”

Each year, the organization helps send about 50 students to camp in Branson.