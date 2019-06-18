Southwest Missouri Upward Bound students experience college campus life

Students who will be the first in their family to attend college are getting an idea of what life on a college campus is like.

More than 250 teenagers in the Crowder College Upward Bound Program are taking part in a six-week-long college prep academy. It’s broken into two categories, those who will start college in the fall and those that will still be in high school in the fall. And all of them are staying in the dorms the entire length of the program.

“They’re doing research classes, and they’re also doing classes to help them prepare for like Math and English that they’ll take next year, foreign language classes as well and then our seniors that just graduated from high school, they’re taking up to six hours of college credit through Crowder College while they’re here on campus,” says Heather Flint, Crowder College Upward Bound.

The Upward Bound Program is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

