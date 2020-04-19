Southwest Missouri town raising funds for a new dog park

Monett, MO

A local town tries to spruce up their amenities for their four legged residents.

Monett Main Street is raising funds to put in a new Dog Park downtown.



The organization has plans to build it across from the pavilion between Fifth and Front streets.



Currently, this land is a part of a FEMA buyout, so demolition and clean up are still taking place.



Members of Monett Main Street say the Dog Park will give residents another place to visit downtown.

Jeff Meredith/Monett Main Street President

“People are frankly they are sick of being stuck in their houses. They want to get out. Maybe their yard’s not fenced. Maybe their dog is sick of their own yard. If you have something like this that gives people an opportunity to socialize, while still keeping their space.”

Monett Main Street hopes to raise twenty more thousand dollars.



Once the goal is met, construction will begin in 2021.