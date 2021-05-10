Southwest Missouri teachers recognized in Golden Apple awards

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four teachers in the Joplin School District are being recognized for their hard work.

This afternoon the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 2021 Golden Apple Award Recipients.

The winners are Stephanie reither from Cecil Floyd Elementary, Kathy Nicodemus from Irving Elementary, Cheryl Sieber from North Middle School and Syeda Greenlee from Joplin High School were given a crystal apple.

Reither has been a teacher for 22 years and was nominated several times — but this is her first win.

Stephanie Reither, Cecil Floyd Elementary Teacher, said, “Its been a long time and I just want to dedicate this for my family and my grandmother especially who taught kindergarten her whole life and wasn’t recognized in any kind of way.”

This year the twelve finalists were given a $140 gift card for their hard work. The donation was in honor of Kathleen Keisner who was a former teacher and Golden Apple nominee.