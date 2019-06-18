Southwest Missouri students participate in CTech program at Crowder College

Junior high students from several Southwest Missouri school districts are continuing to learn over their summer break.

125 junior high students from Neosho, McDonald County, East Newton, Seneca, and Diamond School Districts in taking part in the 3rd Annual Month Long CTech Program at Crowder College. There’s a different field of study each week including alternative energy, health sciences, computers and construction.

“We’re hoping it’s kind of a two fold, we’re wanting to expose then to careers, and we’re hoping that as we seen them come around as sophomores and juniors that they’ll be wanting to take these programs when they get into high school,” says Jim Williams, Crowder College Student Services.

High school students from all five districts have the opportunity to take dual credit classes on the Crowder Campus while they’re still in high school.



