Southwest Missouri Senior Centers to reopen

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri Senior Centers now have a plan in place to re-open later this Spring.

The Area Agency on Aging will once again open the doors on May third. That means the closures will have lasted more than a year. The May opening includes all seven area centers: Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho, Barton County, and McDonald County. Meals will be served on Tuesday and Thursday with activities also limited to certain days.

Anyone entering the centers will be asked to wear a mask and socially distance.