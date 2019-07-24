Southwest Missouri Running Camp helps teens perfect their skills and learn more about faith

NEOSHO, Mo. – An annual running camp is giving teens the chance to sharpen up their skills, while learning more about their faith.

Coach Jake Holt started the Southwest Missouri Running Camp back in 2008 to give his East Newton runners the chance to spend time together and grow as a team. That first camp hosted about 50 runners. Now 11 years later, the camp brings in nearly 400 runners from around the globe. The week-long event is split into two sessions, and includes everything from different running games to swimming to guest speakers. Holt says it fulfills his mission as both a coach and youth pastor.

“It’s just, it’s the most rewarding, uplifting, renewal of my soul week every year. It truly is. “ Jake Holt, SWMO Running Camp Founder

Some of this week’s guest speakers include our own Howie Nunnelly, local MMA fighter TJ Britton and Thomas Valles, whose real life and running career was depicted in the Disney movie “McFarland USA.”