Southwest Missouri residents soon to need to use entire 10 digit phone numbers

MISSOURI — Residents in the Missouri 417 area code will change to 10-digit dialing later this year – to prepare for the new National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

According to the Missouri Public Service Commission – dialing just the 7-digit phone number in Southwest Missouri will no longer work, starting on October 24th of this year.

That’s because, last year, the FCC agreed to prepare for 988 as the 3-digit suicide prevention lifeline. But the 417 area code has 988 as an assigned pre-fix.

So — all 10 digits of a phone number will be required in late October — but callers can start using it as early as April 24th. 988 will then go live and be the official National Suicide Prevention Hotline starting in July of 2022.

Missouri area codes 314, 660, and 816 are also affected.