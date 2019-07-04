Southwest Missouri ranks 2nd for medical marijuana dispensary applications

MISSOURI – Southwest Missouri ranks second in the state for medical marijuana dispensary applications.

The state had been trying to keep those records a secret. However, a court sided with a newspaper, forcing the state to release information.

Southwest Missouri has 48 applications for dispensaries, the Kansas City Area tops the list with more than 70.

Missouri has raked in more than $3.9 million in fees from applicants so far. The state anticipates it will license businesses by the end of the year. The industry is expected to top $100 million in sales by 2025.

The state must approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses.