Southwest Missouri pool shut down, city leaders citing safety concerns

SENECA, Mo. — A local pool is shut down for the rest of the year, and it’s prospect of opening next year isn’t good either.

City officials have shut down the over 40-year-old city pool in Seneca due to safety concerns.

Councilman Cecil Vance says the city has spent thousands of dollars in recent years trying to fix the pool, but due to its age and condition, problems with water leaks, broken pumps, and tile damage continue to occur.

He adds the likelihood of getting any grant money to help with repairs, or possibly building a new one, isn’t looking good.

“We have issues getting grants because of the flood plain. We are in a flood plain and it’s really hard to get any government money to help us. I don’t know what we could do.” Cecil Vance, Seneca Councilman

“It’s definitely a shame. A lot of Seneca residents have a lot of fond memories of the pool growing up. It’s part of our childhood, and so it’s a shame that we have to shut it down. We hate that for the kids.” Lori Scribner, Parent, Seneca Chamber of Commerce

Councilman Vance says the city leaders haven’t had the chance to meet since the decision was made to close the pool for safety reasons.

He says the topic will likely be discussed at the August 12th meeting at City Hall