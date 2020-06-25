Southwest Missouri outdoor theater is forced to push back plans to reopen after a crucial piece of equipment breaks down.

LAMAR, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri outdoor theater is forced to push back plans to reopen after a crucial piece of equipment breaks down.

The Barco Drive-In in Lamar planned to reopen for business on Friday.

Now, that’s being moved back at least a week after learning the theater needs updated wiring along with a new projector.

The drive-in originally had to shut down two weeks ago when the projector broke.

The theater didn’t have the $48,000 needed to upgrade.

A fundraising drive raised enough money to order the replacement.

Workers are now focusing on electrical changes in the hopes of restarting the season July 3rd.

