Southwest Missouri officials hold After Action Review to discuss recent natural disasters

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Officials in Southwest Missouri came together Thursday to discuss severe weather safety.

Representatives from Newton, McDonald and Barry Counties held an After Action Review. Public works, emergency management and fire officials brainstormed what they’ve done successfully in a natural disaster and how to improve. The main natural disaster they talked about was flooding.

“It’s up to all of us to share that information such that decision making can be enhanced and ultimately the public gets the information they need.” Steve Runnels, Warning Coordination Meteorologist

Runnels says officials want to enhance better communication to the public about what to do in a natural disaster.