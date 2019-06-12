Southwest Missouri Man Indicted After Being Caught with More than Kilo of Meth

An Anderson, Missouri, man was indicted by a grand jury today for possessing more than a kilogram of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

William S. Divine, 42, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri. Today’s indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed on June 6, 2019.

The federal indictment alleges that Divine was in possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on June 5, 2019.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Anderson police officers saw a woman who was known to have outstanding state warrants leaving the Econo Lodge at 491 E. Highway 76 on June 5, 2019, and attempted to stop her vehicle. The woman, who is not identified in court documents, attempted to flee from the officers and struck a law enforcement vehicle. Her vehicle was disabled and she fled on foot with officers in pursuit. The woman eluded officers, who saw her drop a clear plastic bag that contained approximately one-half ounce of methamphetamine.

Surveillance video from the Econo Lodge showed the woman entering a room rented by Divine, the affidavit says. Officers searched the room and found a backpack that contained eight individually wrapped bags with a total of 1,360 grams of methamphetamine. According to the affidavit, the backpack also contained a loaded Taurus .45-caliber handgun, as well as documents with Divine’s name on them. Surveillance video from the Econo Lodge showed that Divine entered the room carrying the backpack found to contain the methamphetamine and the handgun.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Anderson, Missouri, Police Department; the McDonald County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department; the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team; and the FBI.