Missing Southwest Missouri man found 4 days after he left to hunt mushrooms

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A Cedar County man is recovering Monday evening after being found 4 days after he went missing.

The man had been missing since Thursday, March 26th. Authorities believe he went hunting for mushrooms and never returned.

Vernon County Sheriff’s were dispatched to the area of Zodiac and 2925 Road Saturday afternoon in regards to a missing person.

The Vernon County Ambulance District Search and Rescue team, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri Conservation Department all assisted the sheriff’s office with the search that lasted into Saturday evening, all day Sunday, and Monday morning.

Monday morning, the MSHP helicopter spotted a person in a field, 150 yards from a nearby river. The person was in and out of consciousness and severely dehydrated.

He was then transported via medical helicopter to Freeman Health System hospital in Joplin.

This isn’t the outcome we normally have after someone has been missing in the woods for four days. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher

The Sheriff thanks all the responding agencies and volunteers who helped during the search, especially helicopter crew who spotted the missing person.