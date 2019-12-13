Southwest Missouri man charged with murder pleads not guilty

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man charged in an April 2019 murder case pleads not guilty in McDonald County court today.

Clarence Anderson

Kathy Kay

56-year-old Clarence Anderson was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action back in June for an incident where a man was found beaten in a home in Neosho.

That man died at a hospital 10 days later.

55-year-old Kathy Kay is also charged with Hindering Prosecution in connection to the case. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for her December 23, 2019.

A pre-trial conference for Anderson is set for February 6, 2020.