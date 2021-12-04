Southwest Missouri law enforcement work to give Christmas to area kids

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement from across Southwest Missouri met up Saturday morning to help get the community into the holiday spirit.



The Webb City Police Department held its 24th annual “Shop with a Cop” event at the city’s Walmart Supercenter.



Every year the event gives 75 children in the Webb City area the chance to browse the shelves and pick out what they want for Christmas.



The tradition started back when former chief Don Richardson brought the event after doing something similar with the highway patrol in Rolla.



Don Melton, Webb City Chief of Police says, “it’s a good opportunity to meet the kids on a more pleasant level, because a lot of times when we go out to visit their homes, it’s not the most best situation and this way we get to give back and they get to see the officers giving back to the community.”



“It shows the holiday spirit, so it shows a lot about the community,” Jimmy Dodge, first year participating parent, “it means a lot showing the kids a lot of the good work and it’s good to have them around.”



Other departments such as the Oronogo, Carthage and Duenweg police assisted in today’s shop with a cop event.



At the check out line, families were also given apple juice, milk and ham for their Christmas dinners.