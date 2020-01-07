Southwest Missouri Job Center to hold Business League event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Businesses that employ some or all part time employees face a different set of challenges than those that don’t.

Helping them solve many of the issues they face is the purpose of a first ever event being put on by the Missouri Job Center.

Troy Roland says the event will help employers brainstorm with others who face many of the same obstacles when it comes to part time employees.

Troy Roland, Southwest Missouri Job Center, said, “So other employers who may be interested in how to fill gaps with part time employees, so it’s full time success in a part time world, there’s a lot of people looking for part time employment and this is a good way to hear from experts that have already utilized that successfully in their industry.”

The networking event is being held inside the Golden Corral Banquet Room in Joplin, this Thursday morning starting at 11:30.

Guest speakers from Schreiber Foods and H.E. Williams will be in attendance.

For more information, you can go to the Business League page of the Missouri Job Center Joplin Facebook Page or text: Bizleague to 41411.

The event will take place once each quarter.