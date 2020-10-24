Southwest Missouri Home Show underway

JOPLIN, Mo. — Looking to build new, add on, or remodel the house you already live in?

If so, the annual Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri Home Show is underway in Joplin.

It’s usually held in the Spring, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the event to be moved back to October this year.

Valerie Searcy is the director of the H.B.A. and says the scale of the event is also smaller than usual with fewer vendors than in years past.

Valerie Searcy, Director, Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri, said, “We have beds, we have fireplaces, we have furniture, so it’s a little bit a great mix of items for your home or even just to see what what our local companies have to offer.”

The event is being held at Victory Ministry and Sports Complex Gym. It runs through 8 tonight and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is five dollars for adults, three dollars for veterans and seniors, and children 12 and under get in free.