Southwest Missouri Grandmother killed, 2 children seriously injured in train vs. car collision

PURDY, Mo. (KSNF) — A southwest Missouri grandmother is dead and her two grandchildren are in serious condition tonight after the car she was driving collided with a train.

It happened shortly before 4:30 Wednesday afternoon in Purdy.

Fransisca Perez Salas, 59, was killed when her 2000 Honda Accord failed to yield at a railroad crossing at Washington Avenue, near Missouri State Highway C.

Her 3-year-old grandson and 8-year-old granddaughter were seriously injured in the crash and airlifted to Cox Hospital in Springfield.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says the crash closed Highway C for several hours today.

This marks the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 13th fatality of 2020.

