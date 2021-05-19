Southwest Missouri event aims to help nonprofits learn more about each other

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSNF) – A handful of area nonprofits were in Neosho today to learn more about each other.

One of the organizations is Adult & Teen Challenge of Central and Southwest Missouri.

It helps teenage and adult men who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Zach Morris is the program’s director.

His presentation was part of today’s Collective Voices meeting.

“It’s really a good example of just area nonprofits working together and collaborating. We find we always need each other in this area. You know it takes a village,” said Norris.

Collective Voices is hosted by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce once a month.