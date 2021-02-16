Southwest Missouri customers immediately asked to reduce natural gas usage

ST. LOUIS (Feb. 15, 2021) — With natural gas supplies impacted across the Midwest, Spire is

implementing an emergency curtailment plan in their service areas across Southwest Missouri. Spire is asking customers to reduce usage immediately.

To prevent system outages due to frigid weather conditions, Spire is asking customers to turn thermostats as low as they can comfortably tolerate and to minimize the use of any other natural gas appliances over the next 48 hours.

“We don’t want to alarm people, but we don’t want to surprise them,” said Scott Carter, Spire Missouri president. “Our operations teams are closely monitoring the situation and we are working around the clock to keep customers safe.”

In addition, Spire is asking commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas usage at facilities to minimum levels necessary to protect buildings and inventory. This request does not apply to hospitals, nursing homes, essential food processors, and other human needs applications.

“Working together as a community, we can do our best to keep gas pressure levels up and keep homes warm for everyone,” said Carter.

For more information on ways you can do your part and help conserve energy during these extreme conditions, go to SpireEnergy.com/ColdWeather.