Southwest Missouri courthouse evacuated after an unknown substance makes people sick

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – The Christian County courthouse has been evacuated after an unknown substance inside of a woman’s purse made several people sick.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said a lady came into the circuit court building and went through the security area and while deputies checked her bag one Deputy fainted. The Deputy was believed to have been exposed to an unknown substance

Via: Ozark Fire Protection District

The deputy was then transferred to the hospital via ambulance.

The women has been taken into custody.



30 minutes after the deputy fainted, three other deputies got sick and were transferred to hospital.

All four are in stable condition and going through the decontamination process.



The entire courthouse was evacuated.

The Springfield fire team is on the scene with the hazmat teams.

This is a developing story.