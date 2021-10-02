Southwest Missouri community gather for Earth and Arbor Day events

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was all about celebrating the environment Saturday morning.



“Wildcat Park” was transformed into “May the Forest Be With You,” An Earth And Arbor Day Event.

The park was filled with live music, scavenger hunts and local vendors all focused on caring for the environment — all with a Star Wars twist.

The day kicked off with a Padawan family fun walk and featured an Earth Day proclamation.

One of the organizers, “Liberty Utilities,” spent the day handing out five hundred free three-gallon potted trees for community members to plant in their yards.



Jason Grossman, Liberty Utilities Manager of Vegetation Management, says, “We can help them with planting trees and save some money on their bills. Planting the right tree in the right place reduces our needs to maintain those trees over time and our customers get to enjoy the benefits of the trees we provide.”