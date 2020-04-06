Southwest Missouri church offers drive-thru communion to maintain social distancing

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A southwest Missouri church offers communion in a safe, social distancing way for residents.

Pineville Christian Church held it’s drive thru communion service this morning.

Youth ministers and the senior pastor offered prayer and communion to every vehicle that drove through the lot.

Members say it’s important for their church family to continue to receive communion, especially during times like these.

Alexus Underwood, Pineville Christian Church Youth Minister, says, “There are still people thinking about me and praying for me and here with me during this time, so being able to take that prayer, being able to take communion with your church family, it reminds us, you know, we’re not in this alone. We’re not one person dealing with this. We’re a family. We’re a church.”

Next Sunday, Pineville Christian Church will be offering an Easter drive in service.

Visitors will be able to stay in their cars or sit around them, while the pastor and band will be on a high riser.