Southwest Missouri business owner encourages women for National Women’s Small Business Month

JANE, Mo. — This month is “National Women’s Small Business Month,” and a business owner in southwest Missouri wants other women to know — anything is possible.

Jana Reishus and her sister, Nikki, own “Little Sugar Farm Glamping and Gathering” in Jane. In case you’re wondering — “glamping” is a more luxurious form of camping. They had a soft-opening last year.

Reishus says starting the business has been one of the hardest things she’s done. She also says she takes pride in being able to employ other women and having the business on her family’s century-old farm.

“My great grandfather that actually owned the farm as well many years ago was an entrepreneur and it’s really awesome as a woman that I can carry on the tradition of the family as a woman and do things I never thought possible,” said Jana Reishus — Little Sugar Farm Owner.

There are currently more than 12 million women-owned businesses in the United States. Since 2007, the number has increased by 45%.