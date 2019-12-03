Southwest Major Case Squad activated for missing person case

BATES COUNTY, Mo — Several southwest Missouri law enforcement agencies are assisting the Bates County Sheriff’s Office to locate a missing woman.

The Southwest Major Case Squad was activated around 11 am Monday to locate Nicole Shalee Mallatt. She was last seen or heard from on November 26, 2019.

Mallatt has children, so authorities are concerned for her well being.

Members from the Lamar, Nevada, and Butler Police Departments, as well as the Vernon County and Cedar County Sheriff’s Offices are assisting Bates County with the search.

A command center has been set up at the Bates County Sheriff’s Office training building.

Nicole Shalee Mallatt

The Sheriff’s Office has also requested assistance from the Cass County Disaster Emergency Response Team, Digital Investigations, the UAV Unit and the Bates County Sheriffs Posse to assist with searching the ground and waterways around the residence where Mallatt was last know to be. Bates County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Nicole Mallatt, you should contact the Bates County Sheriffs Office at 660-679-3232.