SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — Residents in Southwest City will do a little more than eat this thanksgiving. They’ll also be running.

The Southwest City Arts Center and the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library are hosting their annual “Turkey Trot 5-K Run”.

Rain or shine, participants will begin the race at the library and either run or walk to the finish line.

All ages are welcome to join.

The entry fee for adults is $18 and $12 for people younger than 18.

Race begins at 8:00 A.M. On Thanksgiving day.