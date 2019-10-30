Southwest City teacher highlighted for innovative use of technology in classroom

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo.–A local teacher is recognized for her use of technology in the classroom.

Dianna Chamberlain has been selected to be a Spotlight Educator for the Midwest Education Technology Community Conference (METC). Currently, she’s a 7th and 8th grade math teacher at Southwest City Elementary School in McDonald County. Chamberlain uses different electronic devices — like an Amazon Echo speaker, Aamazon Echo wall clock, a Smartboard and 3-D printer for math lessons.

This honor means she’ll show off her skills and expertise with others at the upcoming METC conference.

“It’s really nice to have some recognition for your hard work and what you do everyday, just to know it’s making a difference,” Chamberlain explained.

Ten total educators from the Midwest region recieved this award and will be presenting at the February 2020 conference in Saint Charles, Missouri.