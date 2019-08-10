Southwest City Senior Center teaches fall prevention through exercises

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. – Falling can be a common problem for older adults, that’s why one organization is stepping up to help prevent that from happening.

A new program is introduced to the Southwest City Senior Center called A Matter of Balance. This 10-week program encourages and teaches adults, over the age of 60, strength and balance exercises. The goal is to reduce an older adult’s chance of falling and encourage more physical activity.

“Several seem to be worried about falling but I think they feel confident this class will help them.” Melissa Lance, Southwest City Senior Center Director

Other activities and lunches are available daily for seniors at the Southwest City Senior Center.