Southwest City looks to fix water issues

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — Southwest City has had water problems for years and city leaders now believe they have a solution.

The city has had problems with its pipes through the years, as well as other concerns, like storm drainage issues. So, city leaders applied for a community development block grant through the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council to hopefully help fix the problem.

Gerritt Brinks, Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, said, “The population in Southwest City roughly is 960, so that’s 960 people that we will be able to help out.”

Amber Killion, Alderman, Mayor Pro Tem, said, “And we’re just a small town. That it takes a lot to actually replace anything so being able to get this is a real blessing.”

Southwest City Council is hoping to be approved for the community development block grant. They will use the grant to replace the pipes.

“So it’s going to be a huge blessing for all the residents here no matter what and being able to get them replaced after so many years is just going to help the city.”

The grant is worth $750,000 to resolve the community’s issues.

“Instead of keep putting a band-aid on it and hoping that it works now we’re not gonna have to worry about those Band-Aids because it’s going to be fully replaced and it’s going to be fixed. We don’t have to worry about okay this huge section a pipe just busted what are we gonna do? How are we gonna fix it, who’s gonna be out of water for how long.”

Gerritt Brinks proposed the idea to the City Council members to better help the community.

Gerritt Brinks, Executive Director Of The Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, said, “We help communities that have populations of 50,000 or less and our territory includes Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald County and we help small communities with grant administrations so we’re more than happy to help with their project.”

Having the new pipes will also come with its perks.

“They are going to connect to um the rural water company just in case something happens we can borrow from them, if they need to borrow from us they are able to do that,” said Killion.

“I know that there are a lot of people interested in it and they are excited about it just being able to upgrade everything that we’ve got and the bad pipes that we got I think it’s gonna lessen a lot of the issues that our city workers have to deal with and residents have to deal with.”

If the city is approved for the grant, it will take about 2 years for it to be funded, then construction would start in 2022. The pipes haven’t been replaced since the 1930s and this will be an upgrade from clay pipes to PVC pipes.