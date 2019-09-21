Southwest City community rolls up sleeves after storms flood corn maze property

The Right Choices Corn Maze in Southwest City was nervous its hay ride road wouldn’t be able to open for the season.

“It was ready to go and and then that storm came a few days later. We went down to observe it and we thought at that time that we may not be able to reclaim it in time for the corn maze,” explained Right Choices co-owner Galen Manning.

He and his family have been working together to get the maze back to normal, following the wind storm three weeks ago and the rain storm in June.

“This last wind came through and broke a lot of tree tops — just snapped them off,” Galen continued. “It would be a good, healthy, green tree and the wind will snap it off and a lot of them are just dangling.”

“Some of those were so high that even the bucket truck, which could reach about sixty feet, wasn’t high enough,” said Gary Manning, Galen’s brother.

The rain storm affected the entrance to the corn maze and, getting supplies for it became difficult.

“The wash-outs on the sides were so bad, we couldn’t get the semi trucks through here,” Galen explained. “We get a load of soda pop every week and that’s on a semi. We get a semi bringing pumpkins. We get semis bringing Christmas trees and they couldn’t make the corners.”

Fortunately, help was on the way for the Manning family.

“We’ve had a dossier, we’ve had an executor, we’ve had a logger with a skitter, and we’ve had a truck with the tallest boom that we can come up with,” said Galen. “They have all been working down there and putting in extra hours.”

County commissioners came to help clean the property, too.

“For two whole days, they hauled like 15 or 20 loads of soil and gravel and put a new lawn corvert and re-worked it, so it will handle the weather now,” Galen explained.

Because of the community’s help, the corn maze was able to get back on its feet and get ready to open on time.

“We’ve got some of the best folks and we can’t just imagine how good these people are that come and help us,” said Galen.

The corn maze will open for the season on Saturday. For a list of hours and pricing, click here.