Southeast Kansas Works uses Earn While You Learn model

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A program in Southeast Kansas is hoping to meet the growing needs of today’s workforce.

Southeast Kansas Works’ registered apprenticeship program provides an employer-driven Earn While You Learn model.

It encompasses on-the-job training and related technical instruction to teach additional skills to apprentices.

Program managers say there is a growing need for this due to a significant amount of open positions in fields, like carpentry.

This allows companies to build a structured training position while also meeting retention needs.

Clay Kubicek, Education Director, Crossland, said, “It helps the company put together and structure and compile standards and consistency to their training and their teaching. What’s being taught, why is it being taught, so the consistency is a lot more efficient.”

Peter Westervelt, Carpentry Apprentice, said, “You know it’s a full time job. You get vacation days, you know you get a salary. It’s just like any other job but you get to learn while you’re doing it. You get a good, when you finish it, you get a diploma from like a college diploma, all around it’s a good deal.”

The program also helps with promoting from within the company.

Once former apprentices graduate, they can become mentors to others who enter the program.