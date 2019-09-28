Southeast Kansas welcomes athlete and internet sensation

Amy Bockerstette is in Fort Scott this weekend to help raise money for Kansas Special Olympics.

Bockerstette is the first person with Down syndrome to receive an athletic scholarship to a college sport, in her case it was to play golf.

When the PGA Tour came to her hometown, she ended up playing a hole with Kansas native and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. She parred the hole she played and became an Internet celebrity when video of her hit the world wide web.

Her father, Joe, says it’s been a whirlwind ever since.

“Amy has traveled the country since the Phoenix Open back in February and Fort Scott’s been, without question, the best reception yet,” Joe Bockerstette explained. “We just landed at the airport a couple of hours ago and there was a large contingent to great us, the mayor gave her the key to the city — it’s just been a great experience”

“Southeast Kansas is very strong in Special Olympics,” explained Lieutenant Chris Moore with the Pittbsurg Police Department. “We have a lot of athletes, we have a lot of participation from law enforcement for the Special Olympics Torch Run, and we have a lot of athletes in Southeast Kansas, so doing events like this helps us in Southeast Kansas to be able to provide for our athletes.”

Amy will be playing in a tournament Saturday in Fort Scott to raise money for Special Olympics.

Organizers hope to raise $15,000 for the cause.