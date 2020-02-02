Southeast Kansas wedding expo provides exposure to lesser-known wedding vendors

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A southeast Kansas wedding venue owner is making sure locals getting ready to walk down the aisle are ready for their big day.

Carbon Creek Events & Venue hosted a free wedding expo at their facility Saturday.

Owner Heather Docherty says she planned the event in about a month and she is thankful for the great turnout.

Her ultimate goal is for people to enjoy meeting the local wedding vendors that they may not have known about otherwise.

Heather Docherty, venue owner, says, “There aren’t very many expos in this area, especially this time of year, which is prime engagement season. There’s not really that cater to southeast Kansas and the surrounding area. There are a lot of great vendors in Fort Scott, Pittsburg, Girard, Parsons, [and] Columbus that don’t get a lot of exposure at events like this.”

All those who registered for the event were also given a chance to win prizes to use on their wedding day.