Southeast Kansas volleyball tournament honors fallen 4-H Club member

CHEROKEE, Kan. — Southeast Kansas residents lace up their tennis shoes and put on knee pads to remember a beloved community member.

The Cherokee County 4-H held the annual Justin Mooney Memorial Volleyball Tournament on Sunday at Southeast High School.

Eight teams comprised of 4-H and community members volleyed it our for prizes and to honor Mooney.

Mooney passed away in 1996 due to cancer and looked forward to this volleyball tournament every year, while in 4-H Club, so the community still gets together every year to honor their friend and family member.

Kelly Mooney, a relative of Justin Mooney, says, “It’s just something that all the 4-H clubs in the county look forward to and other community groups look forward to competing in, and it’s just kind of fun. We practice and play together and it’s just an annual event we look forward to.”

The Cherokee County 4-H group will be holding a chili cook off on Wednesday, March 25 at the 4-H building in Columbus.

The organization will be raising money for the upkeep of their building.