Southeast Kansas unemployment hits 40 year low, but remains higher than state average

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — New estimates from the Kansas Department of Labor and Bureau of Labor Statistics show the unemployment rate is declining.

In Southeast Kansas unemployment remains higher than the statewide average.

Michael Davidsson Associate Professor of Economic at Pittsburg State University said, “Overall nationwide, it’s a problem that the unemployment rate is so low because. There are more job openings nationwide than there are people employed.”

The unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in Kansas in October.

That’s the lowest rate in 40 years

Blake Benson, President, Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce: “The unemployment rate here in Crawford county, in Pittsburg, is currently 3.5 percent. Which is a 20 year low for us.”

Benson says Crawford County has fluctuated between 3.5 and 4.5 percent the past few months

“Some of that is seasonal, ramping up for retail holiday traffic, a lot of it can also be attributed to Millers and The Finishing Touch which hire a lot of seasonal workers.”

Benson says the economy in Crawford County is very strong

“We’ve had a number of manufacturing expansions over the last several years here in Pittsburg. Our retail and service sectors continues to grow. Our healthcare sector is really booming.”

“The good news is that the number of jobs are growing faster than they did in the past so the economy is definitely doing better overall,” said Davidsson.

“We see no end in sight for this growth,” said Benson