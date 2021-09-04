PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas took a trip back in time Saturday.

Saturday concluded the fifth annual Living History event at the Crawford County Historical Museum.

Visitors got the chance to explore the history of Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri during the Civil War.

The free event gave visitors a look into soldier camp life and Dutch oven cooking.

On Friday students stopped by for a hands on lesson in local history.

Shawn Pryer, Mighty Mo Chuck Wagon, says, “It’s amazing, because some of the questions they’ll ask, and then they’ll really get to realizing, ‘well that was hard work. They had to do that? Walk! They didn’t ride in these wagons?’ exactly and the kids have a great time with it.”

Saturday, the museum became a battle ground with Civil War battle re-enactments.